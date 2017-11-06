World Share

Korea Tensions: US offers Japan deal to counter N Korea threat

US President Donald Trump has suggested the US will arm Japan to counter North Korea's missile launches. During talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump suggested Japan could shoot down the next North Korean missile that flies over their country - with American-made weapons. Kieran Burke reports.