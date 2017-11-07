What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Texas Church Shooting: Suspect had three firearms with him

A day after the mass shooting in Texas that killed 26 people, the US Air Force has admitted its failure to submit the shooter's criminal history to the FBI. If his past offences had been properly shared, it would have prevented him from buying a gun. Anelise Borges reports.