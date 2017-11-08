POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Climate Change: Desertification on South Korea's ocean floor
02:39
World
Climate Change: Desertification on South Korea's ocean floor
The seafloor surrounding South Korea is slowly being depleted in a process called desertification. Marine plants along more than 60 percent of the eastern coastline have been wiped out. In the latest report in our climate change series, Joseph Kim looks at the scale of the problem. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 8, 2017
