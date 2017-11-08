World Share

Climate Change: Desertification on South Korea's ocean floor

The seafloor surrounding South Korea is slowly being depleted in a process called desertification. Marine plants along more than 60 percent of the eastern coastline have been wiped out. In the latest report in our climate change series, Joseph Kim looks at the scale of the problem. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world