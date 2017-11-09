World Share

Texas Church Shooting: US vice president visits Sutherland Springs

In Texas, US Vice President Mike Pence has met the families of those shot and killed during a church service on Sunday. In contrast to people who want more gun control, Pence has laid the blame on the shooter, and what he called failures in the system that allowed him to buy his weapons. TRT World's Anelise Borges is in Sutherland Springs.