Texas Church Shooting: US vice president visits Sutherland Springs
02:41
World
Texas Church Shooting: US vice president visits Sutherland Springs
In Texas, US Vice President Mike Pence has met the families of those shot and killed during a church service on Sunday. In contrast to people who want more gun control, Pence has laid the blame on the shooter, and what he called failures in the system that allowed him to buy his weapons. TRT World's Anelise Borges is in Sutherland Springs. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
