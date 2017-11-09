World Share

Ebony Rainford-Brent: Exclusive interview

Ebony Rainford-Brent has won the Ashes and the World Cup for England, and she's the first black female to represent the national side. Samantha Johnson sat down with the former all-rounder to talk about the impact she's had on the game, how she made the transition from player to broadcaster, and how cricket helped her cope with the death of her older brother. Beyond The Game is five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We'll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT.