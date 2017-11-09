POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Russian revolution through the eyes of artists
02:32
World
In the past months we've seen many exhibitions from around the world to mark the centenary of the Russian October revolution. But now Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery wants us to look at that period from a different perspective.
November 9, 2017
