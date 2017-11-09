World Share

Money Talks: Broadcom bids to buy chipmaker Qualcomm

Broadcom is bidding for what could be the biggest tech deal in history. The US company offered $130B to buy rival chipmaker Qualcomm with around 75 percent offered in cash. A merger would make it the world's 3rd biggest chipmaker after Samsung and Intel. Analysis by Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners Santosh Rao. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world