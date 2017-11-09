POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Next Generation Tennis: New rules aimed at boosting popularity
02:10
World
Next Generation Tennis: New rules aimed at boosting popularity
To sport now, and tennis and as the top ranked men prepare for the ATP World Tour Finals in London the best youngsters in the sport are battling it out to be crowned Next Generation champion in Milan. The tournament is also being used as a platform to shake up the rules in an attempt to appeal to a wider audience. Lance Santos reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?