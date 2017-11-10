November 10, 2017
01:50
01:50
Nigeria Science: Mobile laboratory helps students experiment
Many rural secondary schools in Nigeria lack equipment in their science labs, so students are forced to learn without practical experiments. But as John Joe Regan reports, a mobile science lab is trying to change that.
