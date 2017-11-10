POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria Science: Mobile laboratory helps students experiment
01:50
World
Nigeria Science: Mobile laboratory helps students experiment
Many rural secondary schools in Nigeria lack equipment in their science labs, so students are forced to learn without practical experiments. But as John Joe Regan reports, a mobile science lab is trying to change that. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
