What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Illegal organ trade, Income for all and Succeeding Mugabe

We uncover the Syrian refugees in Lebanon being forced to sell body parts to survive. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's president sacks his deputy. Does this guarantee Grace Mugabe's succession to the throne? And, should you get paid if you don't work? We debate the merits of a universal basic income. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world