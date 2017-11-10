POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Illegal organ trade, Income for all and Succeeding Mugabe
Illegal organ trade, Income for all and Succeeding Mugabe
We uncover the Syrian refugees in Lebanon being forced to sell body parts to survive. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's president sacks his deputy. Does this guarantee Grace Mugabe's succession to the throne? And, should you get paid if you don't work? We debate the merits of a universal basic income. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
