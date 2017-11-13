World Share

Money Talks: Lebanese entrepreneurs produce energy from olive leftovers

No self-respecting salad in the Middle East would be complete without olive oil as a dressing but could the byproducts of such a delicious flavoring also be used to power machinery or even an entire country? Martin Jay has met the entrepreneurs in Lebanon who are trying to do just that.