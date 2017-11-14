World Share

Kim Dong-Ho honoured with lifetime achievement award

Joseph Hayat also got a chance to sit down with Kim Dong-Ho, the founder of the Busan International Film Festival. Kim was honoured at the Malatya Film Festival with a lifetime achievement award. One of the things the two spoke about was Kim's contributions to the film industry.