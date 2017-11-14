POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Young Palestinian artists showcase their work at an exhibition in Jerusalem
01:51
World
Young Palestinian artists showcase their work at an exhibition in Jerusalem
Let's take a look at an exhibition in Jerusalem. What makes it unique is that none of the artists are over the age of 13. The project aims to both educate and give hope to a new generation of artists. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
