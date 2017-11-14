POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: British pound falls 1% to USD after Brexit talks
Money Talks: British pound falls 1% to USD after Brexit talks
The British pound's latest fall has shown how vulnerable it is to political factors. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that 40 members of parliament from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party have agreed to sign a letter of no confidence over her handling of Brexit. That is eight short of the number needed to start a leadership contest. For more on this Berenberg Senior UK Economist Kallum Pickering joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
