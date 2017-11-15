POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Im/material: Painting in the Digital Age' exhibition in London
03:25
World
'Im/material: Painting in the Digital Age' exhibition in London
The way we consume artistic images these days is markedly different than it was centuries ago. Back then, there were no cameras, internet or smartphones. But these days, those technologies mean we're constantly being bombarded by images 24/7. How artists are interpreting this phenomena, is the subject of an exhibit at a commercial gallery in London. Showcase's Belle Lupton went along to have a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?