What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Hito Steyerl tops 2017's Power 100 list

German artist Hito Steyerl is being called the most powerful person in the art world. It's happened after the British magazine, ArtReview released its much-anticipated annual list of the world's most influential artists, curators, dealers and gallery owners. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world