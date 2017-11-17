World Share

Climate Change: Migration delay put monarch butterflies

All week, we've been bringing you stories about the effects of climate change from around the world. Today, we're in Mexico, where the arrival of the monarch butterfly signals the start of autumn. As Alasdair Baverstock reports, the major swings in North America's climate, has many people worried the migratory insect's journey may soon be cut short.