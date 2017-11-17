POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Climate Change: Migration delay put monarch butterflies
02:20
World
Climate Change: Migration delay put monarch butterflies
All week, we've been bringing you stories about the effects of climate change from around the world. Today, we're in Mexico, where the arrival of the monarch butterfly signals the start of autumn. As Alasdair Baverstock reports, the major swings in North America's climate, has many people worried the migratory insect's journey may soon be cut short. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
