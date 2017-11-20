What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Roundtable: Death of the Dollar?

Has the dollar reached its sell-by date? Has its role as the world's premier reserve currency been diminished by Donald Trump? Or is any reduced dependence on the greenback just a natural progression? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world