Zimbabwe Political Crisis: Army says deposed vice president to return

In Zimbabwe, where the parliament has launched impeachment proceedings against President Robert Mugabe. The 93-year-old is accused of allowing his wife to 'usurp' power - and being too old to rule. He's been president since the country's independence in 1980. But the army stepped in when he sacked his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, and now it seems his days as president are numbered. Caitlin McGee reports.