Money Talks: Indian farmers demand freedom from debts
Thousands of farmers from across India have gathered in New Delhi. They are demanding the cancellation of all their debts, improved prices for their produce and a minimum 50% margin. The protesters came from nearly 200 farmer groups. Thousands of farmers commit suicide each year because they cannot make ends meet. Analysis by agricultural economist Kedar Sirohi. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 21, 2017
