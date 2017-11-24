POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Asiye Allman: A 35-year journey
13:11
World
Asiye Allman: A 35-year journey
Anyone who's been to Istanbul will know how extraordinarily vibrant this city is. Its architecture inspires, its history enchants. For one American woman, the last 35 years of living in the city has been the driving force behind her art. And, it was a journey that changed her life in the process. Her name is Asiye Allman. TRT World reporter Miranda Atty brings us her story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?