Strait Talk: Turkey continues to woo tourists despite the negative portrayal in the media

Last year's failed coup in Turkey managed to wreck the country's tourism sector. The year also saw airports, football matches and even a public park attacked. Then, there was the Reina Nightclub attack on new year's eve. But after a very difficult 2016, visitors have started to return to Turkey's most popular sites. Aadel Haleem reports.