The War in Yemen: Diphtheria spreads in conflict-hit Yemen
01:57
World
Cholera isn't the only health scare in Yemen, doctors are also alarmed by delays in the arrival of immunisation doses, after the spread of diphtheria. TRT World has obtained exclusive footage of the dire situation patients are facing. Kim Vinell reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 25, 2017
