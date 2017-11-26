What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Lebanon Rubbish Crisis: Scuba divers clean up the sea in response

Scuba divers are gathering off the coast of Lebanon. But it's not the waters of the Mediterranean which are drawing in the divers, but a long-running garbage crisis. Liz Maddock has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world