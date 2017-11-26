POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon Rubbish Crisis: Scuba divers clean up the sea in response
Lebanon Rubbish Crisis: Scuba divers clean up the sea in response
Scuba divers are gathering off the coast of Lebanon. But it's not the waters of the Mediterranean which are drawing in the divers, but a long-running garbage crisis. Liz Maddock has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 26, 2017
