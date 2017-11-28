POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sanctions Trial: Turkey rejects US trial of Turkish nationals
02:40
World

A court in New York is set to try at least eight individuals accused of conspiring to evade US sanctions. They're alleged to have carried out multimillion-dollar transactions with Iran. But Turkish government officials say the trials are nothing short of a political witch-hunt. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 28, 2017
