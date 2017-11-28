World Share

Roundtable: Isolated America?

Donald Trump says he wants to 'make America great again'. But in his quest to shake things up, is he pushing the United States too far away from the rest of the world? President Trump's strategy is to get rid of any deal he believes is a bad one for America. It's left the United States increasingly isolated from the global community - and for the world's largest economy - it's an unfamiliar situation. But could it ultimately prove worthwhile for America? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.