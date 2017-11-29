POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Haitians in legal fight to prolong stay in US
About 60,000 Haitians living in the United States may have to leave the country after the Trump administration decided to terminate their immigration status. They were granted what's known as "temporary protected status' after the earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010 but now have until July 2019 to leave the US. As Steve Mort reports, some Haitians are fighting to be allowed to stay. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
