POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Black Week Literature Festival 2017
02:27
World
Black Week Literature Festival 2017
Earlier this month, the Black Week literature festival opened at Istanbul's iconic Pera Palace Hotel. This year's crime-focused festival had a double 'O' seven theme. We sent our agent in the field, Joseph Hayat, there to bring us this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?