POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Amnesty International accuses Shell of human right abuses in 1990s
04:47
World
Money Talks: Amnesty International accuses Shell of human right abuses in 1990s
Amnesty International wants Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell to face a criminal investigation over alleged human rights abuses in the 1990s. Shell has been the subject of a civil case over the alleged abuses in the oil-rich Niger Delta for many years. And it faces other charges of pollution. But Amnesty now says there is evidence that points to criminal activity. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?