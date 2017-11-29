What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: Amnesty International accuses Shell of human right abuses in 1990s

Amnesty International wants Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell to face a criminal investigation over alleged human rights abuses in the 1990s. Shell has been the subject of a civil case over the alleged abuses in the oil-rich Niger Delta for many years. And it faces other charges of pollution. But Amnesty now says there is evidence that points to criminal activity. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world