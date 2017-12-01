POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Senators debate Republican tax plan
If you pay taxes in the US, you will probably be following every twist and turn of President Donald Trump's radical tax overhaul plan. US stock prices have rallied in 2017 on hopes that companies will have to pay less tax under Trump. So if the plan fails to pass through Congress, share prices could fall and that could be bad for everyone. The Republican party's plan has already passed through the House of Representatives and now the Senate is debating it. Analysis from Max Wolff, Chief Economist at Disruptive Technology Advisers.
December 1, 2017
