World Share

Money Talks: OPEC set to extend oil output cut

OPEC, the cartel of the world's biggest producers of crude oil, has agreed to limit supplies through to the end of 2018. Member countries, especially Saudi Arabia, are trying to boost oil prices and their economies. The world has been awash in oil for three years. But as Laila Humairah reports, there are major challenges on the road to rebalancing the global oil market. Analysis from Gaurav Sharma, Business Editor at International Business Times UK.