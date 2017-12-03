POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bhopal Disaster: Victims left struggling for thirty three years
01:41
World
Bhopal Disaster: Victims left struggling for thirty three years
It's been more than three decades since the world's deadliest industrial disaster. Thousands of people died after tons of toxic cyanide leaked from a pesticide factory in India's Bhopal city. Many of the survivors are still struggling to recover and are demanding that the Indian government do more to help. Philip Owira Reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 3, 2017
