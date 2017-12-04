POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Houthis Kill Saleh: Houthi rebels say former president Saleh killed
Houthis Kill Saleh: Houthi rebels say former president Saleh killed
Houthi rebels in Yemen have killed the former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. He died days after he broke off his alliance with the Houthis and decided, instead, to talk with their rival, the Saudi-led coalition. Nafisa Latic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 4, 2017
