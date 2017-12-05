Colin Sheaf on Asian art buyers

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase talks to Colin Sheaf, the chairman of Bonhams for the United Kingdom and Asia. Sheaf began collecting English ceramics when he was only nine years-old, and had his first interview with Christie's when he was 13. He went on to organize the biggest art auction of the 1980s called the 'Nanking Cargo Sale.' Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 5, 2017
