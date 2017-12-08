POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria's Traffic Jams: Water taxis ease road congestion in Lagos
World
Nigeria's Traffic Jams: Water taxis ease road congestion in Lagos
Like every mega city in the world, traffic jams are common, and it's, of course, the case in Africa's largest city, Lagos. Authorities there are struggling to come up with a solution, but as Shamim Chowdhury reports, the answer may lie with the city's waterways. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
