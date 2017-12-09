World Share

DRC Violence: Rebel group ADF blamed four UN attack

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, has condemned an attack on peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 14 UN soldiers, mostly from Tanzania, were killed by suspected Ugandan rebels. It's the worst attack on peacekeepers in nearly 25 years. A rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces has been blamed for carrying out the killings. Philip Owira reports.