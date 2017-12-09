POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DRC Violence: Rebel group ADF blamed four UN attack
02:19
World
DRC Violence: Rebel group ADF blamed four UN attack
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, has condemned an attack on peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 14 UN soldiers, mostly from Tanzania, were killed by suspected Ugandan rebels. It's the worst attack on peacekeepers in nearly 25 years. A rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces has been blamed for carrying out the killings. Philip Owira reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?