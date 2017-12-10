World Share

2017 Nobel Peace Prize: Nagasaki survivors fear return to nuclear arms

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons will receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Sunday. The last time a nuclear weapon was used was in Nagasaki, Japan during World War Two. Haruka Nuga takes a look at what the prize means for the ageing victims of that attack, as threats rise from North Korea.