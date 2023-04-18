World Share

What's Behind the Increased Drone Attacks Between Iran, Israel and Syria?

Bitter enemies Iran and Israel have been fighting a shadowy proxy war in Syria and beyond for years. But this low intensity conflict is seeing more and more armed UAVs. Even the US has thrown itself into the mix, including a drone strike that was launched in Syria earlier this month. The US military says it killed a suspected Daesh member who was planning an attack in Europe. Just a few weeks before that, the US said it retaliated against Iran-linked groups in Syria, after a drone attack killed an American contractor. US intelligence said the UAV strike was of Iranian origin. Earlier this month, Israel also said it shot down an Iranian drone that flew into its airspace from Syria. Just hours earlier, Israel had launched air strikes on Iranian targets in the country. Iran has also accused Israel of using unmanned aerial vehicles to launch attacks deep inside its borders. On February 2, three drones reportedly attacked a military site in the city of Isfahan, which Tehran blamed on Israel. And Iran said it foiled a similar drone attack in the same city earlier this month, adding the attempt didn't not cause any damage. Guests: Federico Borsari Leonardo Fellow at CEPA Mohammed Soliman Technology and Cyber Security Analyst