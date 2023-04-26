POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sudan police: RSF broke into five prisons, freed some detainees
02:09
World
Sudan police: RSF broke into five prisons, freed some detainees
A ceasefire between Sudan's army and a rival paramilitary force is now in its second day. The 72-hour truce seems to be largely holding despite reports of scattered gunfire and airstrikes. At least 450 people, most of them civilians, have been killed in a power struggle which has seen millions of people caught in the crossfire. The fragile ceasefire has also given dozens of foreign countries the opportunity to evacuate their nations from the country. Usman Aliyu Uba has more.
April 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?