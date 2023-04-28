POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian missiles strike several cities across Ukraine
Russian forces have launched their first large scale air attack on Ukraine in nearly two months. It comes amid reports that Kyiv is preparing a counteroffensive. The airstrikes hit several Ukrainian cities including the capital. At least 22 people including several children have been killed. Moscow says it launched the strikes to prevent enemy reserve forces from reaching the front line. President Zelensky has accused Russia of comitting genocide. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.
April 28, 2023
