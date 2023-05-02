POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sudan army chief and RSF leader agree on 7-day truce report says
02:10
World
Sudan army chief and RSF leader agree on 7-day truce report says
The two warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, according to the government of neighbouring South Sudan. Neither side has confirmed the truce, but previous agreements have failed to stop the fighting which broke out in mid-April. Hundreds of people have been killed and the violence has sparked a humanitarian crisis and a mass exodus people fleeing the country Naim Ongoren reports.
May 2, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?