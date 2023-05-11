POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of Palestinians killed in two days of air strikes
02:19
World
Dozens of Palestinians killed in two days of air strikes
The Israeli army has launched more strikes on Gaza, killing at least four senior Islamic Jihad commanders and hitting an apartment building in Khan Yunis. Palestinian groups in Gaza have fired hundreds of rockets towards Israel in reaction to air strikes that began on Tuesday.  At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in the last two days. The exchanges have been described as the heaviest fighting in nine months.   Nizar Sadawi is there.
May 11, 2023
