World Share

Zelenskyy says much anticipated counteroffensive postponed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his military is not yet ready to launch its much-anticipated counter-offensive. In an interview with western media, he said his army needed more shipments of armoured vehicles before the attack could begin. He rejected reports he's under pressure from western supporters to act, although he admitted to concern that in some countries military support may dry up unless progress is made on the battlefield soon. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.