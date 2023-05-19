POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Leaders of the world's wealthiest nations gather in Hiroshima
02:32
World
Leaders of the world's wealthiest nations gather in Hiroshima
The leaders of the world's wealthiest nations have agreed a new package of sanctions to starve the Russian War machine, renewong thier commitment to providing financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine. The G7 summit in taking place in Hirsohima Japan, where Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address leaders on Sunday having been invited for the first time. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
May 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?