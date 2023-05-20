POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands protest Serbian govt's response to mass shootings in Belgrade
Tens of thousands of people have rallied in the Serbian capital in the third such mass protest in a month. They're angry about the government's handling of two mass shootings in the Balkan country earlier this month that saw 17 people killed. And opposition protesters are demanding President Aleksandar Vucic step down. Sumeyye Ceylan reports. #serbiashootings #guncontrol #belgrade
May 20, 2023
