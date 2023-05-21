World Share

G7 Summit: US President Biden announces fresh military package to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been meeting with some of his biggest supporters at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. He's been pushing for more international support to step up pressure on Russia, as well as more aid and military support. Earlier, US President Joe Biden has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine. Claire Herriot reports. #g7 #ukraine #biden