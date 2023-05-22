POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Balata refugee camp
02:03
World
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Balata refugee camp
At least three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in a refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank - that's according to the Palestinian health ministry. Local news agencies say Israeli forces conducted a large scale raid on the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. It follows a visit by Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al Aqsa mosque compound on Sunday, which was described as 'a blatant attack on the holy site.' by the Palestinian president's spokesperson. Sumeyye Ceylan has more.
May 22, 2023
