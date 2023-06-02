World Share

A court in Senegal sentences opposition leader for 'corrupting youth'

The army has been deployed to parts of Senegal's capital, as Dakar grapples with a second day of unrest over the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. His conviction led to deadly violence. Nine people were killed in clashes between police and Sonko supporters on Thursday. Riots broke out over his two-year sentencing in absentia, which his supporters call politically motivated. Sena Saylan reports.