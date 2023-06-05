POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia claims to have foiled major Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk
02:28
World
Russia claims to have foiled major Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk
Russian defence officials say their forces have stopped a major Ukrainian offensive in the eastern region of Donetsk, killing 250 Ukrainian troops and destroying tanks and armoured vehicles. Kyiv has denied the claims, saying its forces were focusing their military efforts on the full occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. But it's not clear if this is the start of Ukraine's long awaited full scale counter-offensive. Julide Ayger reports.
June 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?