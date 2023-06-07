POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kiev and Moscow trade blame over Nova Kakhovka dam damage
01:56
World
Kiev and Moscow trade blame over Nova Kakhovka dam damage
The head of the UN's aid programme has warned of grave and far-reaching consequences for Southern Ukraine, following the collapse of a dam on Tuesday.Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in the Kherson region, with authorities claiming almost 30 towns and villages along the Dnipro River have been flooded. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of having caused the damage, which both sides deny. Claire Herriot reports.
June 7, 2023
